Rock Report 2/17/2021

In May we will receive unto our earholes new Myles Kennedy solo work. The Alter Bridge front man just announced his sophomore solo album The Ides of March will come out on May 14th. On the same day as the new of his album release came out Kennedy also released the first single from the new album called In Stride. The new single is available now via digital outlets. —SOURCE STORY— —NEW SOLO MYLES—
Dave Ellefson the bassist for Megadeth in addition to being an accomplished bassist also has a coffee company, a record label and has penned multiple non-fiction books. Ellefson just added fiction writer to his already impressive repertoire. He released a book titled The Sledge Chronicles: Rock Star Hitman. It is the first book in a series of books about Sledge “an up-andcoming musician who uncovers a startling quid pro quo: in exchange for achieving his dreams of rock stardom, he must enlist as a ruthless killer for a clandestine agency.” The physical book and audiobook are available now. —MORE TO THE STORY—
Last year as the pandemic was just getting started St Patrick’s Day came up and Dropkick Murphy’s were there to answer the call with the first live stream concert on the bands favorite holiday. With the pandemic still a thing Dropkick Murphy’s are once again answering the St Patty’s Day call with a free live stream show called Dropkick Murphy’s St Patricks Day Stream 2021…Still Locked Down. You can find all the details on the stream at the Dropkick Murphy’s Website. —SHIPPING UP THE THE LIVE STREAM—
