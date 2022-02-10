Rock Report 2/10/22

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has just announced Portals, a four-track EP that marks his first venture as a solo artist and the first-ever solo project to come from any member of the band as an active member.
“Initially, before I even had the idea for a solo EP, I was inspired by the need to create some sort of soundtrack music to accompany The Kirk Hammett Collection for the first ‘It’s Alive’ exhibition at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, 2017,” said Hammett in a press statement.
JUDAS PRIEST is trailing Eminem, DURAN DURAN, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, EURYTHMICS and Lionel Richie in the fan vote for this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction class.
More than one million votes have already been cast since voting began. Now through April 29, fans can vote every day through the Hall Of Fame‘s web site. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 inductees.
F-Covid. There, we said it, and so is a new partnership between Fandiem, BandsInTown and the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund who are teaming up to bring you prized packages from Metallica, Bad Wolves, Nine Inch Nails and more to raise funds for Sweet Relief’s F-Covid campaign that is assisting artists and their crews with financial help over the course of the pandemic.
As stated, Bad Wolves are one of the acts participating in the “F-Covid” fundraiser. Via Fandiem, you can make a donation that will enter you to win a Yamaha Pacifica 311 Electric Guitar that’s been signed by the members of Bad Wolves. Plus, as part of the package, you also get a Dear Monsters red vinyl album signed by the band.