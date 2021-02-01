Rock Report 2/1/2021

Rob Zombie released his latest single from his forthcoming new album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy on Friday. The new tune, The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man also got a video treatment to go along with it. You can find the new single on digital outlets now. The full album is due out on March 12th. —AHHWOOOO WEREWOLVES & ZOMBIE—
Chevelle also released a new single this past Friday. The new tune is called Peach and you can pick it up via digital outlets now. The new album NIRATIAS is due out on March 5th. Chevelle also revealed that the new album title is actually an acronym which means Nothing Is Real and This Is a Simulation. —CHECK OUT THAT PEACH—
With Valentine’s Day a little less than two weeks away, Theory of a Deadman are getting together to make sure you have a special someone on the upcoming day. Well, rather 4 special someones. Theory of a Deadman are doing a virtual meet and greet event on the 16th and 17th of this month. You’ll get to meet the whole band, with a photo and video to commemorate the event. Tickets for the meet and greet are on sale now. —LOVE IS IN THE AIR, IN THEORY—
