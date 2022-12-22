Rock Report 12/22/22 – Iron Maiden, RHCP, and Sharon Osbourne !

In an interview with University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine that has been off the radar until very recently, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 laryngeal cancer in 2020. Throughout the diagnosis and treatment procedure, McBrain, who turned 70 this past June, kept this news out of the public.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea has just welcomed his first child with wife Melody Ehsani, People reports. The couple got married back in October 2019, and while it’s the first baby for fashion designer Ehsani, it’s the third for Flea. He also has two other daughters, Clara, 34 and 17 yr old Sunny Bebop.

Sharon Osbourne says that she is “doing great” after a recent hospital visit. The wife and manager of legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram to update everyone. Sharon was taken to the hospital on Dec 16th for an undisclosed medical emergency.