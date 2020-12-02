Rock Report 12/2/2020

If your taco Tuesday game was weak yesterday perhaps for next week a trip to L.A. is in order. Foo Fighters teamed up with an L.A. restaurant to create a signature taco. Casa Vega is the place to get to next week and you can try the smoked brisket taco topped with BBQ sauce drizzle, Mexican coleslaw, red pickled onion and chopped cilantro. Proceeds from the sale of the FooFighters taco go to the charity organization No Us Without You. —STEP UP YOUR TACO GAME—
Maybe the reason 2020 has been such a dumpster fire is there just hasn’t been enough cowbell. Never fear Tommy Lee to the rescue. Lee teamed up with company Latin Percussion for The Tommy Lee Rockstar Ridge Rider Cowbell. You can get yours now at LPMusic dot com and then really explore the space. —MORE COWBELL— —THE REAL PRESCRIPTION—
Primus is set to perform a virtual concert on Saturday December 11th. The online event will stream from Les Claypools California wine cellar, Pachyderm Station. Tickets are on sale now at Primus Live dot com. —LIVE STREAM TICKETS—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes