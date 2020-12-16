Rock Report 12/16/2020

Trapt recently parted ways with Chris Taylor Brown or at least that’s what a fake Parler account would have you believe. Trapt had been kicked off Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter because of Chris Taylor Browns posts. Parler was one of the few remaining social media sites they could use. A fake Trapt account posted that they were parting ways with Brown and that post was picked up by numerous news outlets and reported as fact. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet. —FULL STORY—
Greta Van Fleet has released two new songs from their forthcoming new album The Battle at Garden’s Gate. The songs, My Way Soon and Age of Machine sound very different from each other. When asked in a recent interview about the songs fit on the album frontman Josh Kiszka said “neither “My Way, Soon” nor “Age of Machine” completely represents The Battle at Garden’s Gate as a whole. The album is really diverse and really dynamic,” The Battle at Garden’s Gate is due out April 16th. —FULL ARTICLE— —MY WAY SOON— —AGE OF MACHINE—
While a lot of bands are getting into their own craft beers and spirits, Welsh band Bullet For My Valentine are sticking with signature meads. Mead is created by fermenting honey with water and adding other flavors. Their newest mead is called Venom Spiced Mead and has a 10% alcohol by volume. Bullet for my Valentine’s first mead offering was Waking the Demon Honey Mead. Both are available via BFMVMead dot com. —HONEY SHOPPING—
