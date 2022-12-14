Rock Report 12/14/22 – Pantera, Faith No More, and Third Eye Blind !

Pantera have issued an update following Rex Brown’s absence from the lineup at their Knotfest Chile set on Dec. 11 where two fill-ins were tapped instead. Brown confirms he has contracted COVID-19 and will miss the band’s remaining 2022 shows before rejoining them in the new year.

After stepping away from touring for a period of time to focus on his mental health, Mike Patton from Faith No More returned to the stage. It was his first time performing since the beginning of 2020. This past July, the vocalist opened up revealing that he’d been diagnosed with agoraphobia as a result of the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused him to cope with alcohol.

Third Eye Blind have announced an additional leg of their 25 Years in the Blind tour, taking place in the U.S. and Canada throughout March and April. April 1 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed