Rock Report 12/12/22 – Limp Bizkit, Pop evil and Godsmack !

Back in July, reports came out that Limp Bizkit had to cancel their planned summer tour of Europe and the U.K. due to frontman Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns.” Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement of rescheduled dates, and luckily, it’s finally been made. In an Instagram post shared this past Thursday, the band presented a fresh poster for the new shows – which will continue their tour for 2021’s comeback LP, Still Sucks – alongside this caption: “You’re a pea in 2023.”

Pop Evil burned up the charts with their single “Eye of the Storm” earlier this year, so you had to figure it was only a matter of time until an album followed. Now we have news from the band that their seventh studio album, Skeletons, will arrive on March 17 next year.

This week, Metallica couldn’t quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack’s “Surrender,” released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica’s latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind Godsmack, Metallica’s “Lux Æterna,” released Nov. 28, debuted at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the week of Dec. 10.