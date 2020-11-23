Rock Report 11/23/2020

Corey Taylor rolled out video for one of the songs on his new solo album CMFT. The name of the tune is Samantha’s Gone and the video was captured from Taylors live stream performance at the Forum in Los Angeles last month. You can check out the video now on youtube. —SAMANTHA’S VIDEO HERE—
Brian Johnson of AC/DC is very appreciative of the fans response to AC/DC’s new album Power Up so much so he released a video recently to say thank you. He also talked about how the record is a tribute to late guitarist Malcolm Young saying “We knew that was a pretty good thing that we’d done, we wanted to make Malcolm proud, and you’ve made us proud, because we’ve made Malcolm proud, if you can get your head around that.” —FULL STORY—
Myles Kennedy of Alter Bridge is working on his follow up to his 2018 solo album Year of the Tiger. In a recent interview Kennedy said of the material for the second album “it both continues and diverts from the path he established with Year of Tiger, lyrically and sonically.” No release date for the new album has been given yet. —MORE WORDS FROM MYLES—
