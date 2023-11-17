Rock Report 11/17/2023…. Sophie Lloyd/Tyler Connolly…. Kurt Cobain…. KISS….

Source: YouTube

Sophie Lloyed, who happens to be a new guitar sensation out of Britain has dropped her debut album, “Imposter Syndrome.” The albums sees the guitar shredder team up with some of her personal heroes with one of them being Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman lending his pipes to the new single “Judge And Jury”.

A pack of unopened American Spirits cigarettes that were once owned by Kurt Cobain are currently being auctioned off, along with other Nirvana items through Beverly Hill’s Julien Auctions. The pack of cigs were saved by Cobain’s roommate while the singer was doing a short stint in rehab a few days before he ended his own life and as of now the highest bid is at 3 grand. What I wanna know is how do you know they are legit?!?….They weren’t signed or anything, and why didn’t Kurt smoke them? I’m thinking the guys a genius, or maybe not. He should of bought a few more packs to auction off.

And finally, Gene Simmons says KISS the band is done, but not the brand. In a recent interview the “The Demon” said that KISS will continue with other musicians throwing on the face paint performing the bands songs to keep the legacy alive. KISS are currently on their farewell tour making a stop in 10 days at the Allstate Arena.