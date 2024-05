WIIL ROCK Morning Show – Weekend Rewind 05/18/24

6AM

German Soul Savers

Waukesha Boarding House

Interview Astronaut Cady Coleman

7AM

Pigeon Carrier

Raleigh Durham

OPT Richards Dick

Pink Pineapple Juice

8AM

Sleeping In The Southwest Overhead Bin

Gender Reveal Elephant

Leah Gets Hit In The Head With A Two By Four

UC

9AM

Born At The Golden Corral

Sports Tries To Kill Leah

SSSU Beta Fish

Five Orchestra Conductors