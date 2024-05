Source: YouTube

Today for the 4:20 Hit of the Day it’s Islander and “What A Time To Be Alive”

Their new album “Grammy Nominated” is due out on June 28th

“What A Time To Be Alive” is the first single from that album.

What do you think of the tune?

Puff or Pass?

Unfortunately, Islander didn’t ring true with 80% of the WIIL Rock listeners and ‘What A Time To Be Alive’ was passed.