Rock Report 11/16/22 – AFI, DJ Ashba, and Bush !

Has it really been 20 years? AFI have a big anniversary coming up in 2023, and they’ll celebrate it with a concert arena filled with fans playing a one-time, full-album performance of their 2003 Sing the Sorrow album. The SoCal rockers will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 11th.

Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Jake E. Lee (OZZY OSBOURNE, BADLANDS) and Paul Shortino (QUIET RIOT, ROUGH CUTT) are among the musicians who attended former GUNS N’ ROSES guitarist DJ Ashba’s 50th-birthday party this past Saturday (November 12) at Ashba Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tonight, veteran rockers BUSH will make their much-anticipated return to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stage to perform their hit single “More Than Machines”, off of their latest critically acclaimed album “The Art Of Survival” (out via BMG). The song — which this week rises to No. 2 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and is knocking on No. 1’s door — is an uncompromising look at some modern states of affairs, most notably including women’s reproductive rights and the destruction of the planet.