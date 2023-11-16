Rock Report 11/16/2023…. Guns ‘N’ Roses….. Alice Cooper…. Porno For Pyros….

Guns N’ Roses are being sued by a former photographer over copyright infringement and alleged sexual harassment. Katrina Benzova claims she had a few unwelcome advances from G ‘N’ R’s manager, who also withheld money from her as well as demoting her after she rejected the advances. The suit claims that the work environment was devoid of a sexual harassment policy and that the band falsely claimed ownership of her photos.

A new book titled “Starring Alice Cooper” will be hitting the shelves this coming May. Each book will be signed by the “shock rocker” and will feature 400 pages of rare photos and pic of personal items throughout, along with some incredible personal content and surprises spanning Coopers career.

And finally, Porno for Pyros have announced that they are calling it quits after 30 years, but before they do, they will be releasing a new EP in February called “Agua.” The band also will be embarking on a 16-date farewell tour with them making a stop at Chicago’s Salt Shed on Monday February 26th.