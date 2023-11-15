Rock Report 11/15/2023…. Sammy Hagar…. Black Stone Cherry…. Judas Priest….

Announced yesterday….Sammy Hagar is heading back out on the road with Loverboy in support for “The Best Of All Worlds” 2024 tour. Sammy pretty much has an All-Star band with Joe Satriani on guitar, Jason Bonham on the skins, Michael Anthony on bass, and “The Red Rocker” himself delivering the pipes. The tour will kick-off on July 13th with them making a stop at Tinley Park on Saturday, August 3rd.

Drummer John Fred Young of Black Stone Cherry had himself quite a scare this past Sunday while the group was visiting a mall in Kansas on their day off. According to frontman Chris Robertson, the whole band were in the mall when a gunshot was fired, sending people into disarray. John was on lockdown inside a store while the rest of the band made it out to the bus. Nobody was hurt and two suspects were taken into custody.

And finally, Judas Priest have announced the “Invincible Shield” spring North American tour. Sabaton will be the band opening up when they hit the Rosemont Theatre on Wednesday May 1st.