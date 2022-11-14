Rock Report 11/14/22 – Metallica, Godsmack, and Pierce The Veil !

The celebration of Jonny and Marsha Zazula continues as Metallica unveil another pro-shot video from their recent tribute show in Florida. First, they shared “Phantom Lord,” and now fans get to experience Metallica’s pummeling performance of “Blitzkrieg.” Check it out

Godsmack have been teasing that their upcoming new album could potentially be their last one. They just dropped a new song called “You And I” and people are diggin it ! In addition to releasing the song, the rockers have finally unveiled the details for this potentially final upcoming album, which has been given the title Lighting Up the Sky. It’ll be out Feb. 24

On Friday (Nov. 11), Pierce the Veil announced their new album The Jaws of Life, out in early 2023, and shared new song “Emergency Contact.” The poppy San Diego emo-punkers haven’t released an album since 2016’s Misadventures, their fourth studio effort.