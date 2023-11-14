Rock Report 11/14/2023…. Pantera…. Ozzfest…. Avatar….

Pantera have announced a second leg to their North American tour that will kick-off in February of 2024. The band will again be joined by special guests Lamb Of God hitting a few of the cities they missed the first time around. If you want to make the trek, the closest stop to the WIIL listening area will be on February 18th in Green Bay.

After 20 years, Sharon Osbourne is going to release the documentary “We Sold Our Souls For Rock ‘N’ Roll.” Due to music copyright issues, the film has been sitting on the shelf, but will now see the light of day. The film follows all the bands on the 30 city tour in ’99 with a ton of focus on Black Sabbath who were billed as playing their final shows in the U.S.

And finally, Avatar have posted on their facebook page that they were rear-ended on the way to the bands performance in Louisville two nights ago, but not to worry, because even though they got a little shaken up, there was no injuries and the show went on as planned.