Rock Report 11/11/21

Brent Smith has confirmed that Shinedown’s seventh studio album is finished, and will be out sometime in early 2022. The record will serve as the follow-up to 2018’s Attention Attention.
This past August, the vocalist specifically said that the first new single would be released in January, and he was hopeful that the rest of the album would be out the following month.
Shinedown will also be hitting the road in early 2022, kicking off their North American tour with Ayron Jones in San Francisco, Calif. on Jan. 26. Until then, you can catch Smith & Myers in the U.S. throughout November and December.
Over two years after the original tour dates were announced, Killswitch Engage have finally rescheduled their North American headlining tour with August Burns Red and Light the Torch for 2022.
The new run of North American dates will begin Jan. 28 in Pittsburgh, Pa., circle the continent and end on March 12 in Philadelphia, Pa.
They will be at Radius in Chicago on March 7th
Greta Van Fleet have announced a batch of 2022 tour dates. After booking a minimal run of shows for 2021, it looks like the band will stay busy in 2022 as they tour North America, South America and Europe.
Greta Van Fleet will be touring in support of their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.
The band will begin their North American touring cycle in their home state of Michigan on March 10 and run throughout the northeast and midwest until April 2. Tickets went on sale yesterday.