Rock Report 11/10/2020

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a live stream they are doing this Friday night. It marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Bataclan terrorist attack during an Eagles of Death Metal show that saw 90 people gunned down. Proceeds from the Live Stream are benefiting Life for Paris and the Nick Alexander memorial trust. —LIVE STREAM DETAILS—
Slipknot just released their newest album We Are Not Your Kind last year. Now because of the covid pandemic we may be getting new slipknot earlier than their usual 5 year span between albums. Shawn “Clown” Crahan said in a recent interview “Since everybody’s taken a lot of time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought we’d utilize it by getting together and do what we probably do best, which is write music.” —NEW SLIPKNOT DETAILS—
In other new music news Foo Fighters played a new tune during their performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In addition to the new song Shame Shame, they also announced that their 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight would be released on February 5th of 2021. The new song Shame Shame is available now via digital outlets. —NEW FOO DETAILS— —SHAME SHAME SNL VIDEO—
