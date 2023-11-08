Rock Report 11/08/2023…. Iron Maiden…. Bon Jovi…. Metallica….

Source: YouTube

Iron Maiden just put out a professionally filmed video for their song “Stranger In A Strange Land”, shot at the Wacken Open Air festival this past summer in Germany. Maiden is currently out on their “The Future Past Tour’, and will be making a stop at the Allstate Arena in Chicago next year on Thursday, October 24th.

Well its been 10 years since Richie Sambora left Bon Jovi due to personal reasons, but the guitarist says that a reunion to join the group he helped form back in ’83 is in the works. Sambora also stated that it would be perfect timing to celebrate 40 years of the band and that he feels younger than he ever has.

And finally, Metallica set a new record this past Friday in St. Louis when they performed two nights at Missouri venue Dome at America’s Center. The band pulled in 100,000 attendees, which was the highest ever at the venue. I know it seems like forever from now, but it’s only 10 months from now when they will be gracing us with their presence at Soldier Field.