Rock Report 11/07/2023…. Ministry…. Kerry King…. Greta Van Fleet…

Source: YouTube

Ministry will be dropping their 16th studio album titled “Hopiumforthemasses” March 1st. According to front man Al Jourgensen, this will be one of the last albums the band plans to release. The new album will have a couple special guests on it including Dead Kennedys Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity’s Pepper Keenan.

Slayer’s Kerry King seems to have somethin new planned for next year by the looks of his official Facebook page. Back in 2019 when Slayer played their final show, King removed his iconic chain and dropped it on the stage as symbolic gesture as he walked off. Now on his site there is a picture of his chain on a stage marked with the words….coming in ‘2024.

And finally, Greta Van Fleet have teamed up with Tribucha, one of the East Coast’s leading kombucha brands. The band launched a special edition of the ancient drink that isn’t just about fusing flavors with music, but consciously crafted to fuel your mind, body and spirit.