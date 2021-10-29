Rock Report 10/29/21

For those who love their rock memorabilia, Julien’s Auctions has some definite finds in store for their upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll auction taking place next month. Some of the highlights include a teenage photo of Kurt Cobain along with one of the Nirvana frontman’s popular drawn illustrations and the iconic mask from Quiet Riot’s metal breakout Metal Health album. They join artifacts from Guns N’ Roses, Eddie Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson and plenty more heading to the auction block.
Motley Crue are getting their own graphic novel thanks to Z2 Comics. In Motley Crue’s The Dirt: Declassified, the ‘80s metal favorites assume their roles as secret government agents, and we’ve got an exclusive first look into the comic.
Motley Crue have teamed up with comic artists Leah Moore, John K Snyder III and Jose Maria Beroy for The Dirt: Declassified. Moore has been a writer since 2003, adapting classic tales such as Dracula, Alice in Wonderland and Sherlock Holmes. She also wrote The Doors: Morrison Hotel for Z2 Comics.
KISS figurehead Gene Simmons undoubtedly has real estate on his mind this year. The musician just purchased a somewhat austere-looking mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., for $10.5 million — one month after he sold his previous Beverly Hills pad for $16 million.
Not that KISS fans clued into Simmons’ businesslike M.O. would be surprised by his shrewd moves. Earlier this week, Simmons remarked that he makes money at an Olympic level now. He also recently listed his $14.95 million home in the Las Vegas Valley.