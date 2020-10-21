Rock Report 10/21/2020

2020 is the year that keeps on giving. Yet another sign of the apocalypse has reared it’s ugly head in the form of Miley Cyrus recording a Metallica cover album. Inspired by her performance of Nothing Else Matters at Glastonbury last year Cyrus admitted in a recent interview “We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that,” —SIGNS OF THE APOCALYPSE—
System of a Down have been having interpersonal issues over their American politics. Frontman Serj Tankian and drummer John Dolmayan have been going at it from their respective stances for a while now. When asked about it Tankian said "Of course it's frustrating, but that's having to do with American politics"
Slash and Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have been very successful and some thought that now that Slash was back with Guns N Roses that his side project would fall by the wayside. As it turns out there will be a new album from Slash with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators coming out in 2021. It will be the follow up to their 2018 album Living the Dream.