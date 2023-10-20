ROCK REPORT 10/20/2023…. Korn…. Mick Mars…. Zakk Sabbath….

Source: YouTube

It only took 30 years, but Korn have announced that they are officially collaborating with Adidas on a new clothing line. They first started sporting Adidas wear when they first came out in the ’90’s, but because of the lyrics in their hit song by the same name, the company wanted nothing to do with them. Times have changed since, and now you will be able to purchase some Korn/Adidas wear on October 27th.

Ex- Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars is putting out his first solo album ever titled “Another Side Of Mars”. Last Wednesday he started a 13-day countdown clock on his website, and has now revealed that on Halloween we will be able to hear one of the new tracks. Being that the guy looks like a zombie now, I’m hoping for a cover version of ‘Monster Mash’!

And finally, Zakk Wylde’s side project Zakk Sabbath will be releasing their version of Black Sabbath’s “Fairies Wear Boots” on December 5th. Along with dropping the new tune, they will be heading out on the road making a stop at The Concord Music Hall in Chi-town on Saturday, December 30th.