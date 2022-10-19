Rock Report 10/19/22 – Greta Van Fleet, Flea, and As I Lay Dying !

Greta Van Fleet have unfortunately had to postpone a couple of upcoming shows after vocalist Josh Kiszka revealed that he suffered a ruptured eardrum. The band posted a statement on their social media addressing the issue. The incident occurred during the rockers’ most recent performance, which took place Oct. 8 in Bangor, Maine.

Flea, the unmistakable funk-rock bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, turned 60 on Sunday (Oct. 16). To celebrate, Paramore singer Hay ley Williams led the audience at Austin City Limits Festival in singing “Happy Birthday” to the musician. Both bands played ACL 2022 on Sunday.

It was the news that shocked many in 2013. As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis had solicited a hitman to kill his wife as he was in the midst of a potential split. The singer eventually plead guilty to charges of solicitation to commit murder and spent nearly two years in jail before being paroled in 2016. Fast forward to a recent interview – the vocalist is now reflecting on that dark period in his life, offering insight on his mindset and sharing his thoughts on making amends in his life moving forward.