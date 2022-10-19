Rock Report 10/19/22 – Greta Van Fleet, Flea, and As I Lay Dying !
Greta Van Fleet have unfortunately had to postpone a couple of upcoming shows after vocalist Josh Kiszka revealed that he suffered a ruptured eardrum. The band posted a statement on their social media addressing the issue. The incident occurred during the rockers’ most recent performance, which took place Oct. 8 in Bangor, Maine.
Flea, the unmistakable funk-rock bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, turned 60 on Sunday (Oct. 16). To celebrate, Paramore singer Hay
It was the news that shocked many in 2013. As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis had solicited a hitman to kill his wife as he was in the midst of a potential split. The singer eventually plead guilty to charges of solicitation to commit murder and spent nearly two years in jail before being paroled in 2016. Fast forward to a recent interview – the vocalist is now reflecting on that dark period in his life, offering insight on his mindset and sharing his thoughts on making amends in his life moving forward.