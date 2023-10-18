ROCK REPORT 10/18/2023…. Machine Head….

Source: YouTube

Machine Head have announced that they will be hitting the road with Fear Factory, Orbit Culture and Gates to Hell in 2024. The “Slaughter The Mar tour North American Tour” will kick off on January 19th with them making a stop in Chicago at the Concord Music Hall on January 31st.

Papa Roach have just joined the “Billions Club” on Spotify with their song “Last Resort.” They now join other artists such as Survivor, Metallica, ABBA, and Whitney Houston to reach that milestone, and being that it is one of my favorite bands of all time….must mean I’ve got good taste! ABBA and Whitney on the other hand, not so sure!

And finally, LZZY Hale made her way up on stage to join GWAR this past Friday the 13th. Hale wielded a large sword and some battle armor while singing the track “The Cutter” which she guested on back in 2022. Hopefully she wasn’t violated by the “Scumdogs!”