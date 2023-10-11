ROCK REPORT 10/11/2023…. Steel Panther…. Lamb Of God…. Creed….

Source: YouTube

Steel Panther have put out a brand new video for their song “On Your Instagram”. The track off the band’s latest album, “On The Prowl”, talks about how the Instagram age of fake setups and heavily filtered photos have ruined society.

Lamb Of God have released an 80-minute documentary titled “Making Of: Omens” via YouTube. The video takes you through the band recording their latest album, “Omens” that came out 1 year ago.

And finally, the Texas Rangers, who started out their season poorly, but are now in the playoffs, have a few guys to thank for it. According to pitcher Andrew Heaney, the team started to jam the band Creed in the clubhouse everyday and that’s when things turned around. I guess you could say, Creed really did take them “Higher”.