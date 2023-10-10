ROCK REPORT 10/10/2023…. Judas Priest…. Incubus…. Nita Strauss….

Source: YouTube

Judas Priest have officially announced their 19th studio album, “Invincible Shield”, which will be released on March 8th of next year. The release is pretty cool, considering that it will arrive 50 years after the band’s first album, “Rocka Rolla”, came out. The first single, “Panic Attack,” will be released this Friday.

Incubus played at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend and had a special guest join them onstage during one of their songs. Come to find out, while playing their song “Aqueous Transmission”, the band made room for pop star Lizzo to join them and lend her flute skill’s to the song. According to Lizzo’s post on Instagram, I guess her dreams came true, being that she has been a big fan for the past 20 years. I just hope she didn’t learn how to play the flute at band camp!

And finally, Nita Strauss who went back to playing guitar for Alice Cooper, took to social media the other day to let fans know that she would be sitting out the next few shows of the tour due to illness. Let’s just hope she’s better by Thursday November 9th when 95 WIIL Rock presents Mammoth WVH and Nita to the Vic Theatre in Chicago.