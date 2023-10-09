ROCK REPORT 10/09/2023…. System Of A Down… Corey Taylor…. Hardy….

Source: YouTube

It’s October and there are some people that get pretty serious about their Halloween decorations. In fact, there is a house in California that has been transformed into a bad ass Halloween-themed light display, complete with lasers and pyro, synced perfectly to System Of A Down’s “Toxicity”. I’d hate to get that electric bill at the end of the month, but I’m not the one paying, so it really doesn’t matter.

Corey Taylor had to cancel his gig at the Aftershock festival in California on Saturday. Taylor took to social media to let fans know that he and his band would not be performing due to a serious knee injury he sustained from a fall on stage last week in L.A. Along with that, some members of his band and crew are out with the big ol’ Covid.

And finally, country/rocker Hardy is cancelling a couple of his shows because of severe panic attacks he has been experiencing lately. The singer took to his Instagram account stating that he has been dealing with some serious anxiety ever since a tour bus accident he was involved in last year, and it has taken control of his life. He also added that he just needs some time to focus on himself and his family to better himself.