Rock Report 10/09/2020

With the passing of Eddie Van Halen on Tuesday there has been an outpouring of love and tributes for the legendary guitarist. Weezer had already named their new album Van Weezer but with the passing of Van Halen, Weezer tweeted this “We’re saddened to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s untimely passing, we want to dedicate our album Van Weezer to Eddie as a thank you for all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth and inspired the record.” Van Weezer is due out in May of 2021. —WEEZER TRIBUTE—
As if the death of Eddie Van Halen wasn’t bad enough music executive Irving Azoff decided to torture people with news of a show that never was. He recently did an interview and said that Van Halen was planning to do a major Stadium Tour in 2019 but because of Eddie Van Halen’s health it didn’t happen. Also according to Azoff the tour was supposed to include special guests Foo Fighters and Metallica. —FULL STORY—
And if you thought 2020 couldn’t get worse, Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust recently shared on Instagram that he and his wife Ashley were expecting to add to their family but “Unfortunately, complications arose that we were unable to plan for, even with the best efforts of everyone involved including my lovely wife Ashley, we lost our precious baby.” —IN LAJON’S WORDS—