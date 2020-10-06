Rock Report 10/06/2020

Between pandemics and politics 2020 hasn’t seen a lot of bright points. The Dave Grohl Nandi Bushell drum battle has been one of those bright points. It’s been going on for a couple of months now and the latest edition was Grohl’s response to Bushells Original song “Rock and Grohl The Epic Battle” that came out last Thursday. Late Friday Grohl responded on social media saying I’m down, BUT I’M NOT OUT,” Grohl tweeted Friday. “Your epic song will definitely be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do…” It’ll be interesting to see what comes next. Stay tuned. —THE BATTLE RAGES ON—
AC/DC are finally coming with new music this week! Shot In The Dark is the name of the new tune and it will drop on Wednesday at midnight eastern time. This will make for the first new music from AC/DC since 2014’s Rock or Bust. —FINALLY—
Led Zeppelin will be releasing a special Japanese version of the Immigrant Song to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Led Zeppelin 3. The 7 inch vinyl will be available on January 15th of 2021 and there will be less than 20,000 copies available. You can pre-order the single starting this Thursday on Led Zeppelin’s website. —FULL STORY—