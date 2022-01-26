Rock Report 1/26/22

Part one of a new documentary celebrating the 15th anniversary of ALL THAT REMAINS‘ breakthrough album “The Fall Of Ideals” is available now!
ALL THAT REMAINS will embark on “The Fall Of Ideals” 15th-anniversary trek this spring, kicking off on March 12 in Worcester, Massachusetts, and running through May 20 in Hartford, Connecticut. MISS MAY I, VARIALS and TALLAH will serve as support. ALL THAT REMAINS will perform “The Fall Of Ideals” in full on this run.
“The Fall Of Ideals” was reissued last November. The best-selling title features such fan favorites as “This Calling”, “Six” and “The Air That I Breathe”. In addition to the wide release, the band has exclusive colored vinyl variants with deluxe packaging available only at the band’s webstore.
In a new interview, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach spoke about the band’s plans for a follow-up album to 2019’s “Atonement”. He said “As far as I know, and the way that this band works, is all four of those guys who hold instruments come up with demos and riffs or parts of songs, and that process has begun, as far as I know, ’cause we did have a meeting about it on the SLIPKNOT tour. So the idea was, and this all depends on where touring goes, and we do have plans for other tours through the summer [and] at the end of the year, so depending on where the world is and [whether] we have access to [other] countries, we could potentially be touring on ‘Atonement’ for this year, for the most part, trying to make up for lost time. But there was discussion [about] at least starting to demo and get the ideas together for a new record this year.
BEARTOOTH has postponed its previously announced European tour with MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and STRAY FROM THE PATH to next year due to the ongoing restrictions resulting from the recent COVID-19 surge.
The trek, which was originally scheduled to kick off next month, will now take place in March and April 2023.
All original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.