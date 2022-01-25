Rock Report 1/25/22

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie’s weekend radio show. With the new album, Impera, due in March and a co-headlining North American tour with Volbeat about to launch, the visionary spoke about the creative process behind the record and even revealed that he sought help from Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson when it came to recording.
Rob Zombie has given us yet another behind-the-scenes look at a filming location of The Munsters. The movie is currently being filmed in Budapest, Hungary and the location is absolutely perfect for the movie.
His latest update from on set of The Munsters includes a shot of a very creepy, very cool castle complete with a portcullis, tower and turrets. The castle is also located in Budapest, and Rob Zombie’s captioned the picture with “some damn fine locations here in Budapest.”
Pearl Jam are looking to record their next studio album with Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt.
Watt’s the same multi-faceted record maker, musician and songwriter who’s also produced material by Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and others.
That’s the scoop according to Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder. He recently let slip the producer plan regarding the alt-rock titans’ eventual follow-up to Gigaton, the band’s 2020 album that saw its subsequent touring plans thwarted by the pandemic.