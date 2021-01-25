Rock Report 1/25/2021

It was just a matter of time before there would be real fallout from Trapt’s aggressive social media posts in the recent past. In addition to being banned from every social media platform, now long time drummer, Michael Smith has left the band. He posted on Instagram a lengthy resignation post but the main take away was “when it comes down to it, I do not agree with a lot of things morally and the publicity the band has received, mainly this past year in 2020” —THE FULL RESIGNATION POST—
Mongolian rockers The Hu have seen a steady rise in their popularity around the world. In their homeland of Mongolia they have received many accolades and honors for bringing Mongolian culture to the outside world. Now, the bank of Mongolia is planning to feature the band on a commemorative coin for release in February. In a recent interview The Hu’s multi-instrumentalist Jaya said of their rise to fame “The satisfying thing is that other young people are coming up after us in Mongolia. We’re inspiring these people.” —SOURCE STORY—
Tonight A Day to Remember will be playing a free live stream concert on their youtube page. The event starts at 7pm and will be available for 24 hours. A Day to Remember will be playing their hits, along with some deep tracks and debuting a new song from their forthcoming new album called You’re Welcome. In addition to the show you’ll also have the opportunity to talk with the band via the youtube comments section both before and during the show. A Day to Remember: Live at the Audio Compound is tonight at 7pm on their youtube channel. —CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE SHOW—
