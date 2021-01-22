Rock Report 1/22/2021

Hopefully this isn’t a sign of things to come but the Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for 2021. This will be the second year that the UK mega festival hasn’t happened. According to the fests organizers “In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year, We are so sorry to let you all down.” —THE FEST OF TIMES—
Weezers new single All My Favorite Songs dropped yesterday, along with a video for the song. It’s the first release from their piano driven new album Ok Human due out next Friday. You can check out the video for the new song on YouTube now. —ALL MY FAVORITE SONGS VIDEO—
The new big thing to do if you are a music maker is to sell your rights to your music away for a tidy sum of money. Bob Dylan has done it for a seven figure amount. Stevie Nicks has done it Now Bob Rock, the producer for Metallica’s Black album amongst others has sold his rights to the ’91 album away. The idea behind selling the rights is that you as the seller get a large chunk of money all at once, the buyer gets their money back by collecting the royalties on the music whenever it is played, purchased, covered or licensed. —SOURCE STORY— —RESEARCH AS TO WHY THIS IS A STORY—
