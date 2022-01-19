Rock Report 1/19/22

Clutch are ready to let it rip in 2022. On Tuesday (Jan. 18), they announced back-to-back headlining North American tours for the spring.
As if that weren’t enough, the influential Maryland stoner rock band will bring along a different pair of hard-hitting metal and rock acts on each trip.
The “Scene” has a home base this fall, as My Chemical Romance and Paramore will lead an outstanding lineup for the 2022 edition of the When We Were Young festival taking place Oct. 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nev.
Earlier this month it was revealed that the Recording Academy had postponed the 2022 event indefinitely after a surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus put the Jan. 31 date at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena in danger. Now it’s been revealed that the Recording Academy has settled on April 3 as the new date, with the Grammys being moved to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.