Rock Report 09/30/2020

If we ever get back to having live shows you’re going to need proper concert going footwear. Dr. Martens is teaming with Black Sabbath to provide you just that. In celebration of the bands 50th anniversary you’ll have two styles of Doc’s to choose from. Both will be available tomorrow. —CHECK THEM OUT HERE—
Metallica’s philanthropic endeavors continue with their All Within My Hands Charity donating a quarter of a million dollars to help fight the ongoing west coast wildfires. The money will be divided between five different organizations in California, Oregon, and Washington State where nearly 7 million acres of forest has burned this year. —HELP OUT—
In 2019 Skillet released a graphic novel titled Eden. They just released the sequel called Eden II: Aftermath. In a recent interview John Cooper admitted “I loved the first one and I loved the process, but there was a certain amount of feeling ‘I don’t know how it works.” Eden II is available now wherever graphic novels are sold. —EDEN II—
