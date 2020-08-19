Rock Report 08/19/2020

Yesterday Seether announced that they would be doin a livestream concert to celebrate the release of their new album Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum. It will be a full production multi camera live stream affair. The show wiil be Sunday August 30th at 2pm. You can find a link for tickets on the concerts page at 95 wiil rock dot com. —FULL STORY— —TICKET LINK—
Shinedown has notched their 16th number one song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts with Atlas Falls. Up until this point they had been trading the title of most number 1’s with Three Days Grace and were tied at 15 a piece until this weekend. 16 puts them in rare company with another 16 time champ Ric Flair, Wooooo! —FULL ARTICLE— —WOOOO!—
Lzzy Hale has been keeping busy in quarantine. Writing new music and lending her pipes to various projects. Her most recent project found her working with Apocalyptica for a tune by the name of Talk To Me which is due out this Friday. —FULL STORY—