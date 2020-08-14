Rock Report 08/14/2020

When the Foo Fighters got started in 1995 they went on tour in a van. This year to mark their 25th anniversary they were going to do a tour of the same venues they hit back in ’95. Because of the pandemic the Foo Fighters had to cancel that tour. However, they still want to help those smaller venues so they are releasing the t-shirt from the band’s ’95 tour with proceeds going to the National Independent Venue Association. —SEE THE SHIRT, BUY THE SHIRT—
Since 2020 has been garbage, the band Garbage will release a new album in 2021. Their seventh studio album is almost done with the mixing process and will be ready to roll out early in 2021. It will be the follow up to their 2016 release Strange Little Birds. —FULL STORY—
Five Finger Death Punch is not a group to rest on their laurels and even though Covid-19 has prevented them from touring they have been keeping busy. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory admitted in a recent interview “We just built a Death Punch app, which is in the final testing phase. We’re working on video treatments for the next couple of singles and working on a Five Finger Death Punch movie.” —WHAT FFDP HAS BEEN UP TO—