Rock Report 08/05/2020

Corey Taylor’s new solo album isn’t even out yet and he’s making plans for a second and maybe even a third solo album. In an interview Taylor admitted “I’ve got material for two other albums, I’ve been sitting on a lot of stuff for a long, long time, so I’m definitely prepared for it, and I’ve already got it mapped out how I will do it.” His first album CMFT is due out October 2nd. —FULL ARTICLE—
Palaye Royale dropped a cover of Tears for Fears 1982 synth pop classic Mad World. Their version loses the 80’s synth and adds heavy guitar licks and and angry screams. Palaye Royale’s version of Mad World is available now via digital outlets. —MAD WORLD VIDEO—
The Covid collaborations continue with Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud. Recently Yungblud tweeted to Bring Me The Horizon “check your inbox” insinuating that they had some long distance collaboration is in the works. Oli Sykes, frontman for Bring Me The Horizon recently confirmed that the two are working on something. However, he failed to say what they had in the works or when it would be unveiled. —THE WHOLE STORY—