95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN 05/15/2024…. Highly Suspect…. Tommy Vext…. Badflower….

Highly Suspect have announced that they will be dropping a new album on July 19th called “As Above, So Below.” Along with the news about the new LP, the group have released the first single off it as well titled, “Summertime Voodoo.” Highly Suspect will embark on a short tour across the U.S. this summer, playing the new record from front to back. One of those dates will be on Friday, July 26th when they play Outset in Chicago.

Former Bad Wolves singer, Tommy Vext, says that he was falsely arrested over the weekend. According to Vext, he was facetiming his girlfriend and witnessed her abusive father beating on her while she was hours away from where he was. He claims that his girlfriend ended up getting arrested though because her mother lied about the incident to police, and when he showed up hours later to make a statement on what he witnessed, the police arrested him too. Sounds a bit confusing, but I guess lawyers are over this.

And finally, Badflower have announced a tour later this year. The upcoming run for the “No Place Like Home Tour” will kick off in the fall with them making a stop at the Riviera Theatre on Friday, September 17th.