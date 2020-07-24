Rock Report 07/24/20

Tomorrow is the official, exact 40 year anniversary of one of the best selling albums in US history. AC/DC’s Back In Black came out July 25th 1980. To mark the occasion, Consequence of Sound is hosting an online celebration featuring Slash, members of Anthrax, Cage The Elephant, Alice In Chains and more tonight on their social media channels. The event kicks off at 4pm. —WATCH HERE—
Starting at 5:30 tonight Dirty Honey will be broadcasting live from the Viper Room in Los Angeles. Tickets are only $9.95. The band will be playing songs from their self titled 2019 ep and they will be showcasing some new stuff to snag a ticket go to dirty honey dot veeps dot com. —TICKETS HERE—
Since Shinedown’s 2015 release of Cut The Cord debuted at number 9 no rock song has come close to debuting that high on the Billboard mainstream rock charts. Until Metallica. Metallica just debuted at number 12 with their s & m 2 version of All Within My Hands. This release gives Metallica 38 entries on the Mainstream rock charts since the charts inception in 1981. S&m2 will be available on August 28th. —GET S&M2 HERE—