Ride with us on Sunday! ALL bikes welcome… just show up and ride!
Full Throttle ROCK-N-RIDE With 95 WIIL ROCK, Miller High Life & House Of Harley!
Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley.
Kickstands up at 10am at Route 20. (14001 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177 ). Route 20 is open for breakfast at 8am and will have a $5 Bloody Mary bar.
Our post ride party destination is Route 20. (14001 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177 ). Where they have the Rally at Route 20 happening with live music, bikes, beer, and great food! If you can’t make the ride, meet us for the after party!
FREE to ride! ALL bikes welcome! Just show up and ride!
To keep up to date on our rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.