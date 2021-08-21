Weather Alert
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
95 WIIL Rock Morning Show Endorsements
Featured
Tom Kief
Ride with 95 WIIL ROCK this Sunday!
Aug 21, 2021 @ 5:03pm
Ride with 95 WIIL ROCK this Sunday! Only a few Full Throttle Rock & Rides left. Kickstands up at 10am Sunday at Jesse Oaks in Gages Lake for our ride to Studio Hotrods Smokehouse in Fox Lake. ALL bikes welcome! FREE to ride… just show up and ride! Click the link for details. See you Sunday!
ALL BIKES WELCOME!
Full Throttle ROCK-N-RIDE With 95 WIIL ROCK, Miller High Life & House Of Harley!
Join us for our weekly rides with
House of Harley
.
Sunday 8/22 – Kickstands Up At 10am At
Jesse Oaks
In Gages Lake (18490 W Old Gages Lake Rd, Gages Lake, IL 60030).
Our Post Ride Party Destination Is
STUDIO HOTRODS SMOKEHOUSE
(44 S, US-12, Fox Lake, IL 60020) For The After Party (11am To 1pm)
If You Can’t Make The Ride, Meet Us For The After Party At 11am! MILLER HIGH LIFE Specials!
FREE To Ride! ALL Bikes Welcome! Just Show Up And Ride!
Look For Our
VFW
“Dip Jar”… Your Chance To Support Our Troops By Contributing To The
VFW’s Unmet Needs Program
.
To Keep Up To Date On Our Rides And Events Join The
95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group On Facebook HERE
.
