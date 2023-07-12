Porno For Pyros…. Barbie Soundtrack…. Plush…. 07/12/23

After a 25 year touring hiatus, Porno For Pyros have announced that they will hit the road this fall for a North America tour. The band which includes Perry Farrell and Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, will be out hitting the stage to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album. You can check them out Tuesday October 24th when they play Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

The new Barbie movie that is set to hit the big screen July 21st, has a pretty cool soundtrack to go along with it. Wolfgang Van Halen has a few appearances on it, with the highlight being a song that features Wolf, Slash, and the actor, Ryan Gosling who plays Ken in the movie, singing on the track as well.

And finally, all female group Plush, will be making their way to 95 WIIL Rock’s Studio East this Friday at 1 p.m. If you would like to see them perform a couple acoustic songs for you, just stop on by and hit entrance G, “The G Spot”, which is right outside our studio doors at Gurnee Mills. If you can’t make it, they will also be playing plugged in later on that night at Rookies Rochaus in West Dundee.