      Weather Alert

Pickle Cotton Candy – Tom & Stino’s Taste It Tuesday

Apr 12, 2022 @ 2:53pm

As heard this morning on the WIIL ROCK Morning Show with Tom & Stino for “Taste It Tuesday… We taste it, so you don’t have to”.

This morning we tried Pickle Cotton Candy

Stino is NOT a fan! (Neither was Tom)

But… it would make a GREAT gift for the pickle lovers on your gift giving list.  Get yours here: Pickle Cotton Candy

Got a FOOD item you want us to try?  E-mail your suggestion to [email protected]

SnapChat: TomKief

TikTok: TomKief2

Insta: 95wiilrockmorningshow

Connect With Us Listen To Us On