95 WIIL Rock Morning Show
Featured
Stino
Tom Kief
Pickle Cotton Candy – Tom & Stino’s Taste It Tuesday
Apr 12, 2022 @ 2:53pm
As heard this morning on the
WIIL ROCK Morning Show
with
Tom
&
Stino
for
“Taste It Tuesday… We taste it, so you don’t have to”.
This morning we tried
Pickle Cotton Candy
Stino is NOT a fan! (Neither was Tom)
But… it would make a GREAT gift for the pickle lovers on your gift giving list. Get yours here:
Pickle Cotton Candy
Got a
FOOD
item you want us to try? E-mail your suggestion to
[email protected]
SnapChat: TomKief
TikTok: TomKief2
Insta:
95wiilrockmorningshow
