Open Phone Thursday….BE ON AIR NOW!!! TODAY we will play ANY song… for a price!

Source: YouTube

***EDITORS NOTE – thanks to everyone who donated this morning:

WIIL ROCK Morning Show… Open Phone Thursday….BE ON AIR NOW!!! Click on the video to watch/hear us take your call!

Plug your biz! Profess your love/hate. Sing. Yodel. WHATEVER!

Today you CAN request songs too! It’s SONGS THAT GET TOM FIRED all morning long! Any song… … … but there is a price… The stranger the song will sound on 95 WIIL ROCK… the more money we want. All the money will go to St Baldrick’s. Call now and negotiate with us!! 800-223-9510

Call 800-223-9510

50,000 Watts Of Whatever You Want To Say!

Can’t Call??? Text to: 815-283-0095. Make STUDIO the first word of your text.

Join us to have some fun – and be a hero for kids with cancer!

“Crusader for a Cure” TOM KIEF FROM THE WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW IS GOING TO SHAVE HIS HEAD FOR ST BALDRICK’S AGAIN THIS YEAR!

HOW ABOUT A DONATION – CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

JOIN OUR TEAM AND SHAVE YOUR HEAD FOR THE CAUSE – CLICK HERE TO JOIN!

JOIN US FOR THE HAIR FOR HOPE EVENT:

HOW ABOUT A DONATION – CLICK HERE TO DONATE!