Open Phone Thursday….BE ON AIR NOW!!! TODAY we will play ANY song… for a price!
WIIL ROCK Morning Show… Open Phone Thursday….BE ON AIR NOW!!! Click on the video to watch/hear us take your call!
Plug your biz! Profess your love/hate. Sing. Yodel. WHATEVER!
Today you CAN request songs too! It’s SONGS THAT GET TOM FIRED all morning long! Any song… … … but there is a price… The stranger the song will sound on 95 WIIL ROCK… the more money we want. All the money will go to St Baldrick’s. Call now and negotiate with us!! 800-223-9510
Here is Tom’s St Baldrick’s donation link.
50,000 Watts Of Whatever You Want To Say!
Can’t Call??? Text to: 815-283-0095. Make STUDIO the first word of your text.
Join us to have some fun – and be a hero for kids with cancer!
“Crusader for a Cure” TOM KIEF FROM THE WIIL ROCK MORNING SHOW IS GOING TO SHAVE HIS HEAD FOR ST BALDRICK’S AGAIN THIS YEAR!
JOIN US FOR THE HAIR FOR HOPE EVENT: