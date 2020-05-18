My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
We had a GREAT time Friday night at the virtual 7:01 Club Party. Thanks to Lzzy & Joe from HALESTORM for joining us and playing a few songs for us!
If you missed it, here it is… … …
I joined a wine club. I don’t know a damn thing about wine, but I think this is going to be fun. If you join the same wine club we could do some virtual tastings. If you want to check in to the details send me an e-mail: Tom@95wiilrock.com
It’s great to have our four legged friends to keep us company thru this quarantine. Lucy & George were both in a very playful moods on Sunday.
Speaking of being playful… I played a dance game on the Wii on Sunday… … …
I’m not good at Wii dance games… but it was fun.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom