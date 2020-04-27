My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
Had a GREAT time at our virtual 7:01 Club Party on Friday night.
Check out the video here:
Thanks for everyone who came out to Mickey Finn’s on Saturday and got some WIIL ROCK Doppelbock to St Baldrick’s fight childhood cancer. Get your now at Mickey Finn’s in Libertyville.
It’s fun to Face-time with friends. It can get strange.
GREAT on-line shows Saturday night from: RADIO HEROS, IKE REILLY and JIM & JUSTIN.
My friend Emily got bananas for me. THANKS Emily!
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom