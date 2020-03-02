My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
We had a great time Friday at the Miller Lite 5:01 Club Party at Stadium Sports Club in Rolling Meadows.
We all won at River’s Casino. We played “speed casino” on the way home from the 5:01 Club Party on Friday night.
I went to see Bella Cain at Mason’s on Friday night… which lead to a late night Taco Bell explosion in my kitchen.
I started moving in to our new office at Gurnee Mills on Sunday.
It is Lake County Restaurant Week… So we had a great dinner at The Shanty on Sunday night. See the video HERE.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom